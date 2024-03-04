UK to exchange experience with Azerbaijan in cyber security field, Ambassador says

4 March 2024 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Great Britain, the world leader in cyber security services, is ready to exchange experience with Azerbaijan in this field, Azernews reports, citing Fergus Auld, the British ambassador to Azerbaijan, telling at the opening of the UK Cybersecurity Expo exhibition held in Baku.

"Azerbaijan, located in a tough geopolitical environment, acknowledges the importance of increased vigilance against the threats posed by cyber-attacks, as well as the best techniques for thwarting them. The possible targeting of essential infrastructure in these attacks poses a direct threat to the countries' economies and overall well-being, endangering lives. President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized the need to prioritize cyber security as a vital objective for the country, and the United Kingdom is ready to lend its experience as a reliable ally," the ambassador said.

It is worth noting that representatives of British cybersecurity companies are participating in the event. They participated in the exhibition to demonstrate their capabilities in this field and to establish partnerships with local companies.

