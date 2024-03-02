Uzbekistan urges China to enhance multimodal transportation across Central Asia

2 March 2024 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan called on China to join efforts to create favorable conditions for the development of multimodal transportation through the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

This was discussed during a trilateral meeting of delegations of the governments of Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan in Kashgar (China) on March 1.

Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of Chinese Communist Party, secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Ma Xingrui participated in the meeting.

Together with Chinese and Kyrgyz partners, significant projects in transportation and logistics, energy, industrial, agricultural and other sectors of the economy are being implemented.

Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan discussed the importance of starting practical work on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line this year.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line, which is supposed to be built within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, is the shortest alternative road connecting the Central Asian region with China.

The idea of establishing a joint venture for the construction and operation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line was supported.

The sides also decided to take appropriate steps to further improve the activity of the Irkeshtom checkpoint, create favorable conditions and expand transit opportunities.

At the end of the trilateral talks, the heads of delegations familiarized with the work of the Ulugchat customs terminal and Irkeshtom checkpoint.

In general, within the framework of the Uzbek delegation's visit to China, detailed information on the activities of the "Kashgar Economic and Technological Development Zone" was presented, and bilateral meetings were held with the heads of a number of leading companies.

---

