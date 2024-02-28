Irresponsible act and madness: French political class react to Macron’s idea to send troops to Ukraine

28 February 2024 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

A group of prominent French political elites strongly condemned President Macron's decision to send military troops to support Ukraine. The statement made by the head of state in front of the allied countries on Monday was not received unequivocally.

Political figures from the opposition and other parties of France gave their own reaction and called this step of President Macron irresponsible and madness.

Amongst them:

- Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of Insoumise La France

“Sending troops to Ukraine would make us warring parties. A war against Russia would be madness. This bellicose verbal escalation by a nuclear power against another major nuclear power is already an irresponsible act. Parliament must be seized and say no. No war! It's high." It’s time to negotiate peace in Ukraine with provisions for mutual security!”

- Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally

“I don’t know if everyone understands the seriousness of such a statement. Emmanuel Macron plays a military leader, but he talks about the lives of our children with such nonchalance. We are talking about peace or war in our country."

- Florian Filippo, leader of the Patriots party

“Macron is crazy. Completely crazy! Obviously, it will be a war with Russia, World War III! Let's block him! Let's activate Article 35 of the Constitution on the declaration of war! We warned from the beginning, we are going to redouble our efforts: “Efforts; the entire French people must realize the level of madness of Macron and NATO! Let's leave NATO, block Macron, long live the world!”

- Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the Socialist Party

“The frivolity of the president, who during a press conference said that he may be ready to drag France into this war as a belligerent country, is alarming. Support the Ukrainian resistance - yes. Go to war with Russia and drag the continent into it. Madness".

- François Asselino, President of the Republican Popular Union

“The madman from the Elysee Palace, whose armies have only a week's supply of ammunition, whose people categorically refuse to be killed for the Black Mountain in Ukraine, who had to surrender miserably to the army of Niger, claims to have defeated Russia, the world's first nuclear power.”

- Nikola Mirkovic, President of the West-East Association

“Napoleon also wanted to send French soldiers to Russia, and this ended with the capture of Paris by the Cossacks. Macron would do well to read the history books and refine his analysis of the current geopolitical situation. No – to his war.”

Recall that France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday there was no consensus on sending troops to Ukraine, but the subject could not be ruled out.

"There is no consensus at this stage... to send troops on the ground," Macron said after hosting some 20 countries allied to Ukraine.

"Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz