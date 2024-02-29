Solar panels to be installed on the roofs of social facilities in four regions of Uzbekistan

29 February 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

In Andijan, Namangan, Ferghana and Surkhandarya regions of Uzbekistan, it is planned to install solar panels on the roofs of social facilities and family houses, which were included in the “iron notebook”. This is stated in a statement from the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports, citing Uzdaily news agency.

A tender has been announced for the installation of solar panels. The Ministry of Energy notes that the total capacity of solar panels will be 7 MW.

The project will be implemented at the initiative of ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) as part of corporate social responsibility.

Companies interested in participating in the project are invited to submit their applications by 11 March 2024.

---

