Uzbek CB begins to limit foreign exchange trading data and delay the release of reserves report

28 February 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank has begun to partially classify data on transactions in the foreign exchange market, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Previously, in the table on the volume of currency exchange in the monthly statistical bulletin, separate information on currency trading by commercial banks was published. In the new bulletin for 2023, this section has been summarized and changed to “Currency turnover of commercial banks”.

During 11 months of 2023, foreign currency was bought by banks for $17.02 billion (+20% compared to the same period in 2022) and sold for $5.6 billion (-12.5%), that is, the difference between purchases and sales during the year Increased from $7.79 billion to $11.42 billion (+46.6%). Banks are buying more currency for their customers and selling less on the exchange.