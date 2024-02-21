Georgian actor Salome Demuria wins European Rising Star award at Berlinale

21 February 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian actor Salome Demuria has been awarded the European Shooting Stars award, presented annually to emerging actors from across the continent, at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Centre said Demuria was selected as the winner by the jury of international film industry experts from a shortlist of 10 European talents of 2023 for her role in director Rusudan Glurjidze’s feature The Antique.

Hosted in Berlin, the Festival featured the European Film Market, which showcased a Georgian stand highlighting the “rich heritage” of Georgian cinema, presented new projects and promoted the country as the “most important” for filmmaking in Eastern Europe.

The Georgian representation at the event included directors and producers who met with representatives of production companies and made plans both for creating joint productions and the development of the country's film production.

The Centre said the delegation, led by its Acting Director Koba Khubunaia, was scheduled to hold more “important meetings” with producers, representatives of companies, cinemas, online portals and representatives of international film festivals at the event.

This year’s festival is running between February 15-25.

---

