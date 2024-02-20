At least 64 killed in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea's highlands: media

20 February 2024 07:30 (UTC+04:00)

At least 64 people have died in a major escalation of tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea's highlands, Azernews reports, citing local media.

Police in Wapenamanda, Enga province, confirmed that 64 bodies had been recovered from roadside, grassland and hills of the region since the fighting started early Sunday morning, according to PNG's local newspaper Post-Courier.

Security personnel said some bodies were still out there in the bushes, the newspaper reported.

Earlier, the Australian ABC News broadcaster reported that at least 53 people had died in the tribal fighting and more people could have died in the bushes.

"This is by far the largest (killing) I've seen in Enga, maybe in all of Highlands as well, in Papua New Guinea," Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Acting Superintendent George Kakas was quoted as saying.

It was understood that the tribal fighting involves the same tribes that killed more than 60 people in 2023, ABC News reported.

Facing escalating tribal fighting, Enga province was put into lockdown for several months in 2023.