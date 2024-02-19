European Commission plans to fine Apple 500 million euros

19 February 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

​By Alimat Aliyeva

The European Commission plans to impose a fine of 500 million euros on Apple for violating EU antitrust laws, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

This will be the first fine for an American corporation in Europe imposed for abuse in the music streaming market. The official announcement of the fine is expected in early March.

The regulator launched an investigation into Spotify's complaint in 2019. This complaint stated that Apple was abusing its position as the exclusive owner of the app store for iOS devices and could impose its terms on third-party developers. In particular, it was noted that Apple requires competing music services, including Spotify, to pay a 30% commission on payments made through the Apple payment system. However, such requirements do not apply to services that are not direct competitors of Apple Music, such as Uber and Deliveroo.

