16 February 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Iran intends to close its land borders with neighbouring countries.

Azernews reports that this was stated by the Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari.

Heydari emphasised that Iran’s intention is not to threaten neighbouring countries, violate their borders, or initiate invasions.

"This is not injustice against neighbouring countries.

"All countries have the authority to close their borders."

