Citizens to be automatically listed in accumulative pension system upon receiving an ID card at age 16

12 February 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Amendments have also been made to the Law on the Accumulative Pension Provision of Citizens, which stipulate the automatic registration of citizens who have reached the age of 16 in the accumulative pension system simultaneously with their receipt of identification cards, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the amendments made to the Law on Licensing, Permit and Notification Procedures: