Afghanistan clears two-year electricity supply debt to Uzbekistan

8 February 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Afghan power company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat announced the clearance of a $627 million debt for electricity imports to Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The company emphasized that the accumulated debt, spanning more than two years, remained from the previous government and has now been paid in full.