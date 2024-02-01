Uzbekistan and Qatar discuss issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism field

1 February 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Diplomats of the Embassy of Uzbekistan held a meeting in Doha with the director of the department of international investment and international cooperation of the tourism organization “Qatar Tourism” Mohammad Al Mahmoud, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

During the negotiations, issues of further development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Qatar, increasing the flow of tourists to our country and the implementation of joint projects were discussed.

Mohammad Al Mahmoud got acquainted with the ongoing comprehensive measures to develop the tourism industry in Uzbekistan, visa liberalization, simplification of the registration procedure for foreign citizens, benefits and preferences provided to industry representatives, and effective promotion of national tourism potential in the domestic and foreign markets.

The Qatari representative noted with satisfaction that friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar have been developing rapidly in recent years. It was noted that the establishment of a visa-free regime between the two countries serves to increase the flow of mutual tourists.

Muhammad Al Mahmoud also said that he took part in the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, held in Samarkand in October 2023, and that this international conference was held at a high level.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to organize a working trip of representatives of “Qatar Tourism” to our country, to take part in major international events in the field of tourism and hospitality held in the territories of the two countries, as well as to organize online negotiations between the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan and the management of the “Qatar Tourism” organization.

The “Qatar Tourism” organization was created by decision of the Government of Qatar in order to implement state policy in the field of tourism in the country. The main objectives of the organization are the development and implementation of comprehensive programs to increase the attractiveness of the country’s tourism potential among foreign investors, and conducting various marketing and advertising events. “Qatar Tourism” also licenses tourism companies and hotels in the country.

