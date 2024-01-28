Turkmenistan intends to join the international convention on facilitation of maritime navigation

28 January 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

At the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the country’s accession to the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) was announced, Azernews reports citing Turkmenportal.

As reported by the Director General of the Agency of Transport and Communications, Mammethan Chakyev, this decision was made in order to develop international cooperation, simplify maritime shipping procedures and improve trade relations of Turkmenistan with other countries.

Joining the IMO convention will make it possible to bring national legislation into line with international standards, increase the efficiency of the maritime industry and ensure the safety of ship traffic in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

Currently, the transport infrastructure and expansion of the maritime fleet of Turkmenistan are being modernized.

After hearing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the need to increase the volume of cargo transportation by sea and river transport, instructing the head of the Agency to take appropriate steps in this direction.

