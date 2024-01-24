Trade turnover between Uzbekistan & China increases by 50 percent

24 January 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Prime Minister of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qian during his visit to China, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The press service noted that the meeting discussed issues of further expansion of multilateral cooperation in the field of trade and economy.

"Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 50 percent and reached $ 14 billion. The potential to increase this figure to $20 billion was noted, including an increase in mutual supplies of high-quality agricultural products and industrial goods. The total volume of Chinese investments in the economy of Uzbekistan has exceeded $ 14 billion," the press service reported.

The meeting also discussed separate cooperation programs in the field of infrastructure modernization, expansion of industrial cooperation, technology transfer in agriculture and the development of "green" energy.

In addition, prospects for cooperation with Chinese banking and financial institutions and the participation of Chinese companies in privatization processes in Uzbekistan were considered. The parties expressed support for the further expansion of air transport and tourist exchange.

