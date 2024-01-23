Events marking 2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year held in Istanbul

23 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Events marking the 2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year kicked off on Sunday in Istanbul, Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

They were organized under the theme "Century-Long Friendship and Cooperation" in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the friendship treaty signed between Hungary and Türkiye in 1923.

"The cultural year will provide us with the opportunity to better understand each other's cultures and strengthen our friendship even more," said Peter Hoppal, undersecretary of the Hungarian Culture and Innovation Ministry, speaking at the opening of a concert by the Pannon Philharmonic Orchestra at the Ataturk Cultural Center.

The orchestra was founded in 1811 in the city of Pecs in southern Hungary by Austrian composer Johann Georg Lickl.

Hoppal said that on the occasion of the 100th anniversary, Hungary will organize more than 100 events throughout the year in Türkiye, and its cultural heritage will be simultaneously introduced in Hungary.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz