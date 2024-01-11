Turkiye, Romania & Bulgaria sign memorandum on mine action group in Black Sea

11 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Defense Ministries of Turkiye, Romania and Bulgaria signed a memorandum on the establishment of a mine action naval group in the Black Sea, Azernews reports.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced this on its page on the social network X.

"The military actions [in Ukraine] have created negative conditions for security in the Black Sea, created a mine threat. Last summer, as part of the three countries, we decided to take measures to protect ourselves and create a joint group. A decision was made and now it is signed in front of you. A committee will be established in which the issue of participation in this work will be decided by a majority vote," Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler said at the signing ceremony of the document.

According to him, only the Navies of the three countries that signed the memorandum will participate in the work on cleaning the Black Sea from drifting mines.

"This initiative will be open to the participation of ships from only [these] three Black Sea countries. We appreciate the possible contribution of the non-Black Sea countries and our allies to this work. Their assistance to this work can be determined in the future if there are suitable conditions," the minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz