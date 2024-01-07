First Turkish astronaut to go into space soon

7 January 2024 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir announced that Turkiye's first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, will go to space on January 18, 2024, Azernews reports.

Alper Gezeravci will participate in the space mission along with Spanish, Italian, and Swedish astronauts.

The four-member Ax-3 crew will travel to the International Space Station with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA.

The flight will take place at 02:11 on January 18, Azerbaijan time.

Please note that Alper Gezeravci will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days and will conduct 13 different scientific experiments. Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir said that one of the experiments in fields such as biology, medicine, material science, and genetics was conducted by students of the Mush Science and Arts Centre.

---

