Former president of Sierra Leone is charged with treason

4 January 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Sierra Leone's Freetown court has charged former president Ernest Bay Koroma with treason, Azernews reports citing Reuters.

The accusation was made within the framework of the investigation of the attempted military coup in Sierra Leone last November.

In addition to Koroma, 12 other people are accused of treason and participation in the coup attempt. A total of 85 people were arrested in the country on suspicion of this issue.

Note that 70-year-old Koroma has been under house arrest since the end of November 2023. He served as the country's president from autumn 2007 to spring 2018. Due to constitutional restrictions, he did not participate as a candidate in the 2018 presidential elections.

