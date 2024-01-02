Almost 30,000 illegal immigrants arrived to UK

2 January 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

In 2023, the number of illegal immigrants arriving in the UK on inflatable boats across the Channel fell by almost a third to 29,400 in 2023, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

A steady increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving on England's shores across the Channel has been noted in recent years. In 2018, 299 such cases were registered, in 2020, 8.4 thousand people already used the illegal sea route. in 2021 there were 28.5 thousand and In 2022, this figure increased by 60% and reached 45.7 thousand. Thus, in total, over the last five years, more than 110 thousand illegal migrants crossed the Channel to the UK.

