Migrant arrivals up 50% in Italy in 2023

30 December 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, the number of migrants who landed in Italy increased by 50 percent compared to the previous year, the interior ministry said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Some 155,754 migrants landed in the last year, including more than 17,000 unaccompanied foreign minors, while in the same period in 2022 there were 103,846.

The peak of landings was reached in August, when 25,673 migrants arrived during the entire month, said the Viminale.

---

