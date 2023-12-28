NPP construction project with Rosatom’s participation vital for Burkina Faso — envoy

28 December 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

The project on construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP), which is being implemented by Russia’s Rosatom in Burkina Faso, is vital for development of the African country’s energy and industry, Russian Ambassador to Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso Alexey Saltykov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Rosatom and Burkina Faso's energy ministry signed a memorandum of understanding on the NPP construction earlier during the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. Moreover, the leader of the African country Ibrahim Traore told Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa summit about the importance of developing nuclear energy for Burkina Faso for satisfying the electricity demand.

"The process on the NPP construction is at its initial stage. A memorandum has been concluded, after which Burkina Faso’s delegation visited nuclear enterprises in Russia," the diplomat said, adding that the country will develop the project on the NPP construction in the future. "This is a very important issue for Burkina Faso as energy demands exceed the possibilities, so the NPP will be of special importance for the country’s energy and industry development," he stressed.

Rosatom is currently building the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt. It is also planned to develop nuclear energy with Burundi, Zambia, Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia.

