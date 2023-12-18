Airport submerged, crocodiles seen after record rain in Queensland [PHOTOS]

18 December 2023 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Parts of northern Queensland have seen flash floods, and efforts to evacuate a settlement affected by rising water have been delayed by the intense rain, Azernews reports.

In certain places, extreme weather brought on by a tropical cyclone has poured a full year's worth of rain. People escaped in boats, a crocodile was caught in Ingham, and airplanes were stuck on the runway of Cairns airport. Because of the unfavorable weather, the 300 residents of Wujal Wujal were not evacuated.

As of right now, there have been no recorded deaths or missing persons. Still, officials believe this flooding to be the worst the state has ever seen, and another day or two of heavy rain is predicted. Numerous homes were submerged, power and roads were cut off, and there was a shortage of clean drinking water. Hundreds of people were saved.

Since the start of the weather event, the city of Cairns has received more than 2 meters (7 feet) of rain. Authorities said the waters had already drained, but the airport was closed when flights remained stuck due to runway flooding.

The natural calamity was "about the worst I can remember," Queensland Premier Steven Miles said.

"I have been talking to Cairns locals on the ground... and they say they have never seen anything like it," he stated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz