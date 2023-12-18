Farmers protest in Berlin streets

18 December 2023 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Hundreds of farmers from all over Germany blocked a street in the centre of Berlin with the help of tractors, Azernews reports.

The action has been agreed upon with the authorities of the German capital; it is held as a sign of protest against the planned cancellation of tax incentives.

According to the Berlin police, about 3,000 people are taking part in the action, and "several hundred" units of agricultural machinery are involved.

The German government was previously forced to find budget savings for 2024. This became necessary after the verdict of the Federal Constitutional Court, which prohibited spending from the budget of €60 billion. Several items of savings affected farmers, who, in 2024, will lose discounts on diesel and tax benefits. The German Finance Ministry estimates that this measure will save the budget €480 million annually.

