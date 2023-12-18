Media: More than half of Armenia's population holds anti-Semitic views

18 December 2023 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

"More than half of the adult population of Armenia holds anti-Semitic views," says the article "Anti-Semitism in Armenia: Let's Talk About Facts" published in the Israeli edition of Ynet, Azernews reports.

"Armenian anti-Semitism is real and cannot be ignored. Armenian officials are trying to distort the picture and prefer to play a double game, supporting anti-Semitism inside the country and pretending that it does not exist on an international level. However, the facts are quite obvious," the article emphasises.

The author notes that numerous anti-Semitic incidents have taken place in Armenia over the past year, and some of them were completely ignored by the authorities. Moreover, the level of hatred as well as anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish statements on the Internet has increased significantly over the past year.

"Since September 2023, the only synagogue in Armenia has been the target of three consecutive arson attempts. The group behind the last two arsons, the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), has threatened to attack rabbis and Israelis around the world and has praised Hamas and Hezbollah," the article says.

It also notes that the anti-Semitic environment in Armenia has also been mentioned by the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism in its official reports, the latest of which was published on September 25, 2023.

In its report, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs noted that Armenians continue to use the Holocaust for propaganda purposes, comparing the mass murder of Jews during World War II to the situation in Garabagh.

Earlier that month, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs noted that when the prominent Jewish organisation Rabbinic Centre in Europe asked Armenian officials to stop using the Holocaust for propaganda purposes, "there was a noticeable increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric on Armenian social media, which included calls for violent actions against Jews."

And these are just a few examples of Armenian anti-Semitism over the past year, the publication notes. Many other cases have been documented by various media outlets, Israeli government agencies, and think tanks.

