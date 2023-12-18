Migrant ship capsized off Libya, killing over 60 passengers [PHOTOS]

18 December 2023 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

A boat carrying dozens of migrants trying to reach Europe capsized off the coast of Libya, leaving more than 60 people dead, including women and children, Azernews reports.

Strong waves capsized the boat carrying 86 migrants off Zuwara on Libya's western coast late Saturday, killing 61, according to survivors, according to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.

On Twitter, the agency noted, “The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes.”

