USA intends to take most decisive measures against new chips from China

12 December 2023 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

The United States will take the most decisive measures against new chips developed by the Chinese company Huawei for the processors of smartphones of the Mate Pro 60 model, Azernews reports, citing US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo telling in an interview with Bloomberg.

The American authorities drew attention to the "relatively advanced processor" of the new Chinese smartphone, although the United States had previously imposed sanctions depriving Chinese companies of access to advanced components that allow them to create such devices.

Huawei technology company has been placed on the US government's sanctions list and cannot have access to advanced components needed to create chips. However, the new model of its Mate Pro 60 smartphones went on sale in August and "demonstrated that Huawei's manufacturing capabilities turned out to be more flexible than originally thought."

After that, the head of the US Department of Commerce "came under increasing pressure" from Republican lawmakers, who are calling for Huawei and its alleged partner, the Chinese company SMIC, to be completely cut off from access to American goods and technologies.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal newspaper, citing sources, reported that the American technology company Nvidia stopped accepting orders for new chips from Chinese companies due to US export restrictions. Washington reported in October that the latest package of sanctions for computer chips, which are used in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) models, will enter into force ahead of schedule. Now, any company whose devices exceed performance benchmarks must request an export license from the U.S. Department of Commerce in order to obtain permission to ship their products to China.

