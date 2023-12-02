COMCEC Ministerial Meeting takes place in Istanbul

2 December 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

The 39th ministerial meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is taking place in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov.

The meeting of high-ranking experts of the ceremony will hold technical discussions on the issues on the agenda and prepare draft decisions to be submitted to the ministerial session.

The event will discuss efforts to improve co-operation among COMCEC member countries in the fields of trade, finance, transport, communications, agriculture, tourism, poverty reduction and digital transformation.

In addition, panel sessions on "Global Recognition of Halal Certificates" and "Alternative Resolution of Global Disputes" are planned during the event.

The official opening ceremony of the event will take place on 4 December with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting will continue until 5 December.

