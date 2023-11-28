Turku City Council to purchase building of former Russian Consulate

28 November 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

In Finland, the Turku City Council unanimously decided to purchase the building of the former Consulate of Russia and erect a new structure in its place, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The city will buy the building from its current owner, Senate Properties for 1.6 million euros. The area of the acquired land plots is 3.5 thousand square meters, and the transaction includes the Consulate General building with an area of 2 thousand square meters.

The demolition of the building built in 1974 and the construction of a new structure in its place was also approved. It is also necessary to clean the soil, since in the early 1990s a foundry and a galvanizing plant were located on this site.

The City Council decided that the purchase would be made without waiting for consideration of possible appeals.

To recall, on July 6, Russia closed the Finnish consulate in St.Petersburg and expelled nine employees of the Finnish embassy in Moscow, accusing Helsinki of anti-Russian policy and arms supplies to Ukraine. In response, Finland closed the Russian consulate in Turku on October 1.

