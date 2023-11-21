Trade between Russia and China will exceed $200 bln by end of 2023 — First Deputy PM

21 November 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Trade turnover between Russia and China will amount to more than $200 billion by the end of 2023, and by 2030 this figure could reach $300 billion, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"According to our estimates, by the end of the year we will overcome the level of $200 billion, which we planned to reach only in 2024. By 2030, this figure will certainly reach the $300 billion mark," he said at a meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation, which is underway in Beijing.

The First Deputy Prime Minister pointed to noticeable progress in trade in metallurgy, chemicals, food, equipment and vehicles between the two countries.

"The framework of investment cooperation between Russia and China is expanding. New joint investment projects are being launched in priority sectors. In the automotive industry, mining and gas chemical industries, agriculture, logistics, IT sector and others," he said.