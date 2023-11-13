Uzbekistan, Germany sign grant agreements to support education and healthcare

13 November 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the visit to Uzbekistan of the delegation of the German Development Bank KfW, senior portfolio manager Vitalis Ritter and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov signed a number of important bilateral documents, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

One of the key documents was a grant agreement focused on the implementation of the project “Support for Vocational Education in the Republic of Uzbekistan”. According to this agreement, grants totaling €16 million are allocated to Uzbekistan. €14 million of these funds will be used for vocational training, construction, renovation and equipment of single-centers in employment centers in Uzbekistan. In addition, €2 million will be allocated to support the project as a whole.

The second significant step was grant agreements related to the project “Modernization of the system of training and advanced training of medical personnel in the city of Termez”. These agreements provide for the allocation of funds in the amount of €13 million to create a simulation training center in Termez and another €500 thousand to support staff development activities.