20 truckloads of humanitarian aid travelled to Gaza

21 October 2023 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed that 20 trucks with food, water and medical supplies left the Egyptian Rafah crossing to the Gaza Strip, This was announced by Andrea Di Domenico, deputy director of HMKI's office in Palestine, Azernews reports.

According to Deputy director , the operation to deliver aid to Gaza is headed by the Egyptian Red Cross Committee. However, Domenico noted that the aid would not be enough for 2.3 million Palestinians.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said after the cargo convoy left the Egyptian Rafah crossing for the Gaza Strip that there is a need for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

"We are constantly working to achieve this goal. I was at the Rafah crossing yesterday and I was faced with this contrast: on one side hundreds of trucks with food and necessary equipment, on the other side of the border, as we know, two million people without water, food, electricity and medicine....These trucks must move as quickly, safely and securely as possible from Egypt to the Gaza Strip," Guterres told the Peace Summit in Egypt.

The UN secretary-general also called for an immediate ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

