German Berkemann plans to produce shoes in Uzbekistan

17 October 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

The German shoe company Berkemann is interested in the opportunity to launch production in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

MD of the company Thomas Bauerfeind arrived in Tashkent for the Uzcharmexpo Eurasia 2023 exhibition, which started the day before. There he met with the head of the association, Fakhriddin Boboyev, to discuss plans for organizing a new production.