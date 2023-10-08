I call on countries to condemn Hamas and support Israel - Israeli Ambassador

8 October 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Now is the time for spiritual clarity. I call on every government to do the right thing - to condemn Hamas and support Israel." Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick wrote in his "X" account, Azernews reports.

As Israelis were celebrating Sukkot holiday with their families, Hamas invaded our towns and attacked our cities with rockets. They killed families in their beds, and kidnapped many. It’s still not over. Not even close. Israel is at war.



— George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) October 7, 2023

Hamas didn’t do anything unexpected: they’ve been calling for genocide against Jews for years. It’s in their charter. It’s enshrined in the ideology of their sponsors, Iran.

Now is the time for moral clarity.

I call on every government to do the right thing: condemn Hamas and stand with Israel" the ambassador stressed.

---

