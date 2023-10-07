Qatar introduces a 30-day visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan

7 October 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Now citizens of Uzbekistan who have a return ticket and the validity period of their passport to go abroad is not less than 6 months can go to Qatar without a visa. Since June 5 this year, a 30-day visa-free regime has been introduced for Qatari citizens entering Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

Uzbekistan is among 101 countries that can be entered without a visa on the official portal of the government of Qatar, intended for issuing e-visas. It is reported that there are several conditions for entering Qatar without a visa.

In particular, the validity period of the passport for going abroad should not be less than 6 months, and the visitor should have a return ticket or an exit ticket to another country. Also, Uzbeks can stay in this country for 30 days without a visa.