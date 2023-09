29 September 2023 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion near a mosque in the Pakistani town of Mastung, Balochistan Province, killed 52 people and left over 50 injured, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to the paper, the data was confirmed by a district health officer. He noted that there was a police officer among those killed.

Law enforcement agencies said that the blast had been carried out by a suicide bomber.

