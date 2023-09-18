Life expectancy at birth falls to 77.5 years in Türkiye

18 September 2023 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

The average life expectancy at birth for Turkish citizens fell to 77.5 years in the 2020-2022 period, down from 77.7 years in the 2019-2021 period, official data revealed on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Women live 5.5 years longer than men on average in Türkiye, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The life expectancy at birth for males was 74.8 years and for females it was 80.3 years in the three-year period to 2022.

"The average remaining life expectancy of persons at the age of 15, the beginning of working age, was 63.5 years," the TurkStat said.

The average remaining life expectancy at age 30 stood at 48.9 years, at age 50 it was 29.8 years, and at age 65 it was 17.1 years.

