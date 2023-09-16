Istat revises downwards inflation estimates for August

16 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Istat on Friday revised downwards its preliminary annual inflation estimate for August, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Italian consumer price index for the whole nation (NIC) was estimated to have risen by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 5.4% on an annual basis, down from a year-on-year increase of 5.9% in July.

Last month Istat issued an initial preliminary estimate of +0.4% month-on-month and +5.5% year-on-year.

