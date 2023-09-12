Kazakhstan supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

12 September 2023 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan confirmed its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

“In connection with the latest events around Garabagh, the Republic of Kazakhstan once again reaffirms its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, and also advocates the settlement of all issues through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the ministry said in the statement.

Separatists created by Armenia in Garabagh illegally held a so-called "president election," on September 9. Countries throughout the world, including Turkiye, Georgia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Moldova, and Hungary condemned the illegal election.

