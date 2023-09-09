Turkiye does not recognize so-called “presidential elections” held in Garabagh

9 September 2023 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

“Turkiye does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held in the territories of Garabagh region of Azerbaijan,” Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing Turkish MoD.

“The elections held in the territories of Garabagh region of Azerbaijan is a new manifestation of efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law. This step is a flagrant violation of international law including the UN Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles.

We condemn and consider this election which is held in a period when Azerbaijan and Armenia strive to continue peace talks as a move to undermine them.

Turkiye does not recognize this illegitimate election which constitutes violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on the UN and international community not to recognize this election.

Turkiye supports the peace negotiations process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and still has the belief that signing of a lasting peace agreement soon, will make a major contribution to peace and stability in the region,” the ministry added.

