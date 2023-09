5 September 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

The dollar exchange rate rose by 0.2% compared to Monday’s close, with the greenback trading at 97.065 rubles on the Moscow Exchange at the start of trading on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The euro rate rose by 0.31%, reaching 105,00 rubles, while the yuan rate grew by 0.24%, trading at 13.332 rubles.

