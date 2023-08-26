Canadian PM: We cannot and must not let Russia win

26 August 2023 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Group of Seven leaders understand that the war in Ukraine may be lengthy but are prepared to support the country for as long as it takes, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview with Bloomberg, Azernews reports.

“Certainly from the conversations we’ve had at the G7 and NATO, we are ready for a war that will take as long as it needs to, because we cannot and must not let Russia win,” Trudeau stressed.

