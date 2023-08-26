Turkiye plans to export TOGG electric car to Europe in first quarter of 2025

26 August 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Plans to export primary electric vehicle production to Europe by Türkiye - TOGG in the first quarter of 2025, said Gurkan Karakas, the head of the Turkiye Automotive Initiative Group (TOGG), Azernews reports.

"At present, 100 automobiles are produced per day. In September, we plan to expand production to 170 cars per day. After switching to a two-shift operation, it will be possible to produce 28,000 cars by the end of 12 months. This figure could be doubled next month," Karakas noted.

Karakas also said that in 2026, using new using new state-of-the-art facilities, annual output will reach 100,000 cars.

---

