What incites Armenian youth for suicides in country?

19 August 2023 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

There is a sharp increase in the number of suicides in Armenia.

Azernews reports citing Day.az that such data was provided by the Statistical Committee of Armenia.

According to available data, in 2021 the number of suicides reached 281, in 2022 this figure was 312, and 302 such cases have already been registered this year.

Recent data indicate that the majority of those who attempt suicide in Armenia are in the 18-29 age group. Recent cases of Armenian army soldiers committing suicide due to violence and bullying are proof of this statistic.

Reports state that the reasons for such drastic steps are social problems and public pressure. In addition, men make up the majority of those who attempt suicide in the country, and some of these cases occur in military service.

---

