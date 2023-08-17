Mayor Kartoğlu: We will reduce risky building stock to zero

17 August 2023 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Başakşehir Mayor Yasin Kartoğlu talked about the completed, ongoing and planned urban renewal works in the model district of modern urbanism on the 24th anniversary of the 17 August Marmara Earthquake.

“My biggest dream is to renovate all risky buildings in our city and to have all my neighbors live safely in their homes, away from the fear of earthquakes. We will achieve this together with my neighbors from Başakşehir,” Mayor Kartoğlu said.

Başakşehir Municipality continues its urban renewal works without slowing down. The works carried out meticulously since 2009, when Başakşehir became a district, have gained great momentum especially in recent years. Başakşehir Municipality has succeeded in being a pioneer and an example for Turkiye with its social housing and urban renewal projects, especially Mavera Comfort, the first housing project with an earthquake isolator. Başakşehir Mayor Yasin Kartoğlu shared the details of the completed, ongoing and planned urban renewal works throughout the district with members of the press on the 24th anniversary of the 17 August Marmara Earthquake.

We scrutinize it closely

Stating that the pain experienced in the Marmara Earthquake on 17 August 1999 still preserves its freshness in the hearts, Mayor Kartoğlu said,

“We are working diligently so that similar pains do not occur in Başakşehir. We are building earthquake-resistant modern houses with social housing and urban renewal projects all over our district. While continuously improving the quality of life in Başakşehir, we also set an example and pioneer for our country. We are one of the districts of Istanbul with the most solid ground. With this advantage, we scrutinize it to minimize the risk of earthquakes and natural disasters.”

“We aim to reduce it to zero in 5 years”

Underlining that they produce appropriate and permanent solutions with the understanding of sustainable urbanism, Mayor Kartoğlu added, “We made rapid updates in the risky building stock of Başakşehir, which was established in 2009. We reduced our risky building rate from 50 percent to 13 percent. We set new goals in front of us. We aim to reduce the rate of risky buildings in our district to 8 percent within 2 years and to zero within 5 years.”

Urban renewal works continue at full speed

Providing information about the urban renewal works throughout the district, Mayor Kartoğlu said, “We built Başakkent Pond Houses, life has started in Mavera Comfort and Yuvam Bahçeşehir Houses, Turkiye's first housing project with earthquake isolators. Our work continues rapidly in Kayapark Sakura Houses, Şahintepe Burgaz Carsi Houses 1, Burgaz Carsi Houses 2 and Burgaz İnci Houses.”

“We will succeed together with my Basaksehir neighbors”

Stating that they both renew the city and improve the quality of life with island-based works in Başakşehir, Mayor Kartoğlu concluded his words as follows:

“We are building beautiful spaces with parking lots and green areas, where people can live comfortably. My biggest dream is to renovate all risky buildings in our city and to have all my neighbors live safely in their homes, away from the fear of earthquakes. We will achieve this together with my Başakşehir neighbors.”

