Kazakhstan to simplify entry for specialists in needed professions

8 August 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has instructed the country's relevant agencies to simplify entry for foreigners whose professions are in demand in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"The Labor Ministry together with the Foreign Ministry will be required to ensure simplified entry to the country for foreign citizens whose professions are in demand in the country or who run successful business projects abroad, in order to enable them to further realize their potential in Kazakhstan," Smailov said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister also ordered the country's agencies to take effective steps to encourage promising foreign businesspeople to work in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan needs to attract highly skilled foreign specialists to areas experiencing a shortage of such professionals so that they can share their knowledge with their Kazakh colleagues in the future, he said.

"The Digital Development Ministry should make more effort to invite the best IT specialists to the country," Smailov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz