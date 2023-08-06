European journalists warn Armenian government - put end to persecution of press!

6 August 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ) are worried about their colleagues in Armenia in connection with emerging facts about the violation of their freedoms and incoming threats from government supporters, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

As noted in the press release of the organization, threats against journalists began to arrive after the press conference of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which he held on July 25.

In particular, journalists Ani Gevorgyan and Hripsime Jebejyan were threatened with death and physical violence. The Union of Journalists condemned the coordinated and deliberate attack by activists close to the government and some government officials. The Union of Armenian Journalists also accused the Prime Minister of encouraging this online hate campaign. The union referred the question to the Armenian human rights activist Anahit Manasyan.

"Journalists work in conditions of real terror. They are really in danger," said Union President Satik Seyranyan.

Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists Ricardo Gutierrez called on the Armenian authorities to publicly condemn these threats, identify, prosecute and punish responsible ones, especially if they are official representatives of state authorities.

The words of the General Secretary were echoed by his Deputy Tim Dawson, who said the following: “Harassment on social networks seriously affects the mental health of journalists and their ability to do their jobs. The Armenian government must condemn these attacks and work to ensure that journalists can freely carry out their activities. ".

Unfortunately, in Armenia, a policy of systematic political persecution is being pursued in different sectors of society. Things got to the point that Armenia received a reprimand from the Helsinki Commission. We have previously detailed the scale and nature of harassment faced by various professions in the country.

