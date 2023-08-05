Tashkent - Bishkek - Tashkent flights plans to be increased

5 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Dzhamanbaev met with Chairman of the Board of JSC "Uzbekistan Airways" Hudaykulov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current and future issues in the field of civil aviation. Particular attention was paid to expanding the geography of flights between the countries and the possibility of increasing the frequency of flights by the national air carriers of the two countries.

Taking into account the great interest of tourists from both countries and abroad, the Uzbek side was invited to consider and test new seasonal flights on the Samarkand-Tamchy-Osh-Tashkent route.

In turn, the management of Uzbekistan Airways plans to increase Tashkent-Bishkek-Tashkent flights. The parties agreed that the increase in flights will have a positive impact on the tourism sector.

As a result of the meeting, the sides also reached an agreement to work actively with tour operators.

---

