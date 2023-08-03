Japan allocates USD 2.2 mln grant to Kyrgyzstan for JDS project

3 August 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony of signing a grant agreement and exchange notes between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Government of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the Kyrgyz Republic under the project "Scholarship Program for Human Resource Development" was held in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Government of Japan provides gratuitous assistance for the implementation of the Human Resource Development Scholarship Program (JDS) project in the amount of USD 2.26 million.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tatikov emphasized the importance of this project, as the results of the project implementation were the improvement of the qualifications of personnel, who currently occupy high positions in the state and municipal service of the country.

The purpose of the JDS project is to provide state and municipal employees of the Kyrgyz Republic with the opportunity to obtain a master's and doctoral degree in universities in Japan to support the training policy of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and to develop bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Japan.

