Georgian Economy Minister, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Vice President discuss priority directions, economy

26 July 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Priority directions for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s upcoming activities in Georgia and topics of the domestic economy were discussed in a meeting between the Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and Konstantin Limitovskiy, the Vice President of AIIB, the Ministry said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Davitashvili gave Limitovskiy an overview of the country’s overall economic situation as well as details on the open investment environment and ongoing and future projects, noting Georgia could play a “significant role” in strengthening ties between countries and economies in the Black Sea region and fostering an “ideal investment environment at the Eurasian crossroads”.

He also said the Georgian Government was focused on making “efficient use” of the long-term potential for structural changes and significant infrastructure projects.

The Minister noted the Black Sea submarine electricity cable project - intended to connect the grids of the South Caucasus and European Union member states - as well as the deep sea port project in the country’s Black Sea town of Anaklia, initiatives for creating a “new and faster” maritime corridor between China and Europe by the use of the South Caucasus, efforts in restoring the role of the historic Silk Road trade route and more.

On his part, Limitovskiy emphasised his institution’s “positive and fruitful cooperation” with Georgia while also expressing the Bank's readiness for further development.

---

