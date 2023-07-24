Russia proposes joint research module on space station for BRICS members

24 July 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has proposed creating a dedicated specialized module for the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) to allow BRICS countries to conduct scientific research, Yury Borisov, CEO of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"I would like to propose that our partners in BRICS consider the opportunity to take part in this project and create a full-fledged module through joint efforts, which would enable BRICS countries, as part of the ROS project, to use the opportunity offered by [the ROS’] low near-Earth orbit to carry out their respective national space programs," Borisov said.

The ROS would be the next step in developing piloted spacecraft, he added.

Borisov said earlier that Russia had offered African countries the opportunity to participate in the ROS project and the creation of national modules. He added later that Russia is open for cooperation within the framework of the new station not just with African nations, but with other countries as well.

